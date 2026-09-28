Russia puts German retailer Metro's assets under temporary administration amid Ukraine tensions

Russia has placed the ​local assets of German retailer ‌Metro AG ​under temporary administration, according to a presidential decree published on Monday, amid heightened tensions between Moscow and Berlin around Ukraine.

The assets ‌have been transferred to Russian company UK Torg RUS, which was established on September 8 and is wholly owned, according to Russian corporate data, by Johannes Tolay, the chief executive of Metro's ‌Russian business. The decree did not provide a reason for the transfer of control, ‌but it followed a rare weekend meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York to discuss Ukraine.

Lavrov complained that he ⁠had ​learned nothing new from Wadephul, ⁠whose country is a staunch supporter of Ukraine. Germany this month said it had concluded that Russia ⁠was responsible for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport and ordered a series of measures in ​response, including the closure of a consulate and a Russian cultural centre in Berlin. Moscow ⁠denied the allegations, which it said had been fabricated. Metro operates 93 wholesale cash & carry stores across 51 regions ⁠in ​Russia, employing about 12,000 people.

In a statement on Monday, its Russian subsidiary did not comment directly on the decree, but said it was operating as normal and fulfilling ⁠all obligations to shoppers at its retail outlets and online stores. Earlier in September, the Kremlin ⁠transferred control of ⁠the Russian assets of Swiss food giant Nestle and French retailer Auchan, saying that hostile actions by "unfriendly" countries played a role in that ‌decision.