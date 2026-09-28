Poland lifts warning to take shelter following Russia strikes on Ukraine
Poland's Government Centre for Security on Monday lifted a warning it had issued minutes earlier that had told people in the eastern Lublin region to take shelter due to Russian air strikes on neighbouring Ukraine.
"ATTENTION! The air attack threat has been lifted. There is no threat within the territory of Poland," the centre said. It had earlier said Polish jets were operating in Polish airspace as a result of Russian strikes on Ukraine.