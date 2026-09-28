Poland lifts warning to take shelter following Russia strikes on Ukraine

Poland's ​Government Centre for Security on ‌Monday lifted a warning it had issued minutes earlier that ‌had told people in the ‌eastern Lublin region to take shelter due to Russian air ⁠strikes ​on ⁠neighbouring Ukraine.

"ATTENTION! The air attack ⁠threat has been lifted. ​There is no threat within the ⁠territory of Poland," the centre ⁠said. It ​had earlier said Polish jets were ⁠operating in Polish airspace as a ⁠result ⁠of Russian strikes on Ukraine.