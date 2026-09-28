Russia says it hit cargo vessels bound for Ukraine, telecoms infrastructure in Kyiv

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 21:11 IST
Russia says it hit cargo vessels bound for Ukraine, telecoms infrastructure in Kyiv

​Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday ‌its forces had struck fuel and telecommunications infrastructure in Kyiv, as well ‌as several cargo vessels that ‌it alleged were supplying the Ukrainian military.

The ministry said the Russian strikes ⁠hit ​three ⁠cargo vessels bound for Odesa and another ⁠cargo vessel in the port of Chornomorsk. ​A ship repair facility in ⁠the port of Izmail was also struck, ⁠it ​added. The ministry said several data centres in Kyiv ⁠were hit in overnight and daytime attacks.

Reuters ⁠could ⁠not independently verify the ministry's reports.

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