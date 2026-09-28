Duffy, airlines urge Congress to quickly approve $30 billion for aviation reforms

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 23:02 IST
Duffy, airlines urge Congress to quickly approve $30 billion for aviation reforms

​US Transportation Secretary ‌Sean Duffy, ​major airlines and other groups ‌on Monday urged Congress to quickly approve another $30 billion ‌for air traffic control ‌towers, software and digital upgrades as well as improving airport ⁠facilities.

Congress ​approved $12.5 ⁠billion over five years in ⁠June 2025 for air traffic ​control reforms but Duffy ⁠has been seeking billions more and ⁠has ​upped the request for more funds ⁠for air traffic control reform, airports ⁠and ⁠air traffic control towers.

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