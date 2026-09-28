Duffy, airlines urge Congress to quickly approve $30 billion for aviation reforms
US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, major airlines and other groups on Monday urged Congress to quickly approve another $30 billion for air traffic control towers, software and digital upgrades as well as improving airport facilities.
Congress approved $12.5 billion over five years in June 2025 for air traffic control reforms but Duffy has been seeking billions more and has upped the request for more funds for air traffic control reform, airports and air traffic control towers.