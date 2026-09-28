​US Transportation Secretary ‌Sean Duffy, ​major airlines and other groups ‌on Monday urged Congress to quickly approve another $30 billion ‌for air traffic control ‌towers, software and digital upgrades as well as improving airport ⁠facilities.

Congress ​approved $12.5 ⁠billion over five years in ⁠June 2025 for air traffic ​control reforms but Duffy ⁠has been seeking billions more and ⁠has ​upped the request for more funds ⁠for air traffic control reform, airports ⁠and ⁠air traffic control towers.