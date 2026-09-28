EXCLUSIVE-Colombia has held discussions with IMF, including on securing financing: sources

The ‌Colombian government ​has held a series of technical advance discussions with ‌officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over the past several weeks, particularly about securing financing, in an effort ‌to reach a potential agreement that could help ‌restore order to the South American country's finances, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Colombian President ⁠Abelardo ​De La ⁠Espriella said late on Sunday that he had instructed his ⁠economic team to hold talks with the IMF to ​seek a way out of the fiscal ⁠crisis. The sources, who requested anonymity because the discussions are private, ⁠said ​the talks have focused on securing alternative financing at more favorable rates, as the ⁠country has increased its domestic and external borrowing targets amid ⁠a ⁠wide fiscal deficit expected this year and next.