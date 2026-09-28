Judge blocks Trump from tying anti-terrorism grants to election changes
A US judge blocked the Trump administration on Monday from conditioning counterterrorism funds to local governments on changes to election administration.
The decision by Washington-based US District Judge Amir Ali marks the latest defeat for President Donald Trump in his bid to increase the federal government's authority over elections ahead of the November 3 midterms, when his Republicans are fighting to retain slim majorities in both houses of Congress. Earlier this year, the Department of Homeland Security announced that it would withhold 20% of funding under grant programs related to preparing for terrorist attacks and other threats until state or local governments adapted election administration measures favored by the administration.
In his ruling on Monday, Ali sided with counties and cities in Texas, Ohio and Tennessee, which sued to block the changes on the basis that the conditioning of such funds exceeded the Federal Emergency Management Agency's authority.