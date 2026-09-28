A ​US judge blocked ​the Trump administration on ‌Monday from ​conditioning counterterrorism funds to local governments on changes to election administration.

The ‌decision by Washington-based US District Judge Amir Ali marks the latest defeat for President Donald Trump in ‌his bid to increase the federal government's authority ‌over elections ahead of the November 3 midterms, when his Republicans are fighting to retain slim majorities in both houses ⁠of ​Congress. Earlier this ⁠year, the Department of Homeland Security announced that it would ⁠withhold 20% of funding under grant programs related to preparing ​for terrorist attacks and other threats until state ⁠or local governments adapted election administration measures favored by the ⁠administration.

In ​his ruling on Monday, Ali sided with counties and cities in Texas, Ohio and Tennessee, ⁠which sued to block the changes on the basis ⁠that the ⁠conditioning of such funds exceeded the Federal Emergency Management Agency's authority.