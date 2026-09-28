US says GM tech costs to drop by $20 bln through 2031 due to new emissions rules

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 23:09 IST
US says GM tech costs to drop by $20 bln through 2031 due to new emissions rules

General ​Motors will see its technology costs ‌decline by $20.4 ​billion through 2031 as a result of drastically lower vehicle fuel economy rules finalized Monday, the US Transportation Department said. In total, the ‌Trump administration estimates automakers' technology costs will decline by $60.6 billion through 2031, or about $1,289 per vehicle, as a result. The 2024 fuel economy rules had been estimated to cost GM $31.7 billion through 2031.

The new ‌rule is expected to take effect around early December. Automakers will not need to add ‌expensive emissions equipment to reduce fuel consumption or build more EVs, as they would have had to under the prior rule in order to meet more stringent requirements. The department's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Chrysler-parent Stellantis's costs will decline by $6.6 ⁠billion, ​Ford by $5.8 billion, Toyota ⁠by $4.5 billion and Honda by $4.1 billion.

GM said it supports the goals of the rule and its "intention to better align fuel ⁠economy standards with market realities." Last year, Congress passed legislation ending penalties for not meeting fuel economy requirements after ​Stellantis paid about $775 million in civil penalties for failing to meet US fuel economy requirements ⁠since 2019.

GM paid $128.2 million in penalties for 2016 and 2017. GM also paid a $145.8 million penalty and forfeited fuel economy credits ⁠worth ​hundreds of millions of dollars at the time after a government investigation found excess emissions from approximately 5.9 million GM vehicles. In 2023, under former President Joe Biden, NHTSA said its proposal ⁠to hike fuel economy standards through 2032 would cost the industry $14 billion in projected fines including $6.5 billion ⁠for GM, $3 billion for ⁠Stellantis and $1 billion for Ford Motor.

The final rule adopted in 2024 eased requirements and said the auto industry would face no more than $1.83 billion ‌in fines from ‌2027 through 2031.

TRENDING

1
Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls Behind

Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls ...

Global
2
Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submission for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submis...

Global
3
Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 k...

Global
4
US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security deployment ahead of visit

US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security d...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Technology, Institutions and R&D Shape Long-Term Economic Growth

When Protection Improves but Uptake Craters: A Five-Year COVID-19 Warning

Sustainability Spending Can Backfire Before It Builds Resilience

AI Won’t Make Cities Resilient on Its Own; Institutions Have to Deliver

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026