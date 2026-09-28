Soccer-Mallorca keeper Cuellar in hospital after canteen structure collapses

Real Mallorca goalkeeper Ivan "Pichu" Cuellar ​had a frightening start ​to the week ‌when part ​of the decor in the club's training ground dining room collapsed on ‌him on Monday, leaving the 42-year-old with a serious head injury. The club said Cuellar was taken to hospital after the incident ‌at the Ciutat Esportiva Antonio Asensio, also known as Son ‌Bibiloni, before the squad's scheduled training session under manager Luis Garcia ahead of Sunday's Spanish second division match against Girona.

Despite the alarm caused ⁠by ​the accident, Mallorca ⁠said the keeper was recovering well, as doctors monitored his condition ⁠and ruled out further complications. "This morning, Ivan 'Pichu' Cuellar suffered a serious ​head injury after a large structure, which formed part of ⁠the decor in the dining room at the Ciutat Esportiva collapsed," the ⁠club ​said in a statement.

"The player has been taken to hospital for treatment and will remain under observation for ⁠the next 24 hours." Cuellar's injury leaves Garcia short of options ⁠in goal, ⁠with Lucas Bergstrom on international duty with Finland, leaving Arnau Tenas as the only one first-team ‌keeper ‌available.