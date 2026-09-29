Trump unveils $15 billion planned Iowa steel project

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 00:18 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 00:18 IST
Trump unveils $15 billion planned Iowa steel project

President Donald Trumpon Monday said that a Minnesota companyplans to build a $15 billion steel mill in Iowa, giving the administration a marquee manufacturing investment ‌to showcase as Republicans head into November's midterm elections. Trump unveiled the project ‌at the White House with executives from Mesabi Metallics, which recently opened Minnesota's first new iron ore mine in 50 years.

The announcement comes as Trump seeks to bolster his economic ⁠record ​ahead of November's ⁠midterms, with his Republican Party confronting voter concerns about inflation and the cost of living. Trump ⁠has made tariffs and a revival of US manufacturing central to his economic ​agenda, arguing that higher barriers to imports will drive investment and jobs ⁠back to the United States. The potential $15 billion steel project gives Trump a high-profile investment to tout ⁠as ​he makes that case to voters. It also comes as the administration faces pressure to show that its policies imposing broad tariffs on ⁠US imports can deliver industrial gains without fueling inflation.

"This is a tremendous investment," ⁠Trump said ⁠in the White House's Oval Office. "Our steel industry is roaring back to life."

TRENDING

1
Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls Behind

Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls ...

Global
2
Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submission for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submis...

Global
3
Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 k...

Global
4
US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security deployment ahead of visit

US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security d...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Technology, Institutions and R&D Shape Long-Term Economic Growth

When Protection Improves but Uptake Craters: A Five-Year COVID-19 Warning

Sustainability Spending Can Backfire Before It Builds Resilience

AI Won’t Make Cities Resilient on Its Own; Institutions Have to Deliver

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026