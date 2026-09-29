​Italy's Catania ‌airport reopened on ​Monday evening after three days of ‌stoppage due to volcanic ash interference from the nearby Mount Etna.

"The state of ‌alert has ended, ordinary status ‌has been restored, and full services have resumed," airport operator SAC wrote on social media. All ⁠departures ​and ⁠arrivals to and from the Sicilian airport, Italy's ⁠fifth-busiest by passenger traffic, had been suspended ​on Saturday due to Etna's activity.

Mount ⁠Etna, Europe's highest and most-active volcano, frequently ⁠disrupts ​flights at Catania, and ash emissions have been particularlyintense this summer, ⁠affecting thousands of travelers during the peak ⁠holiday ⁠season this summer.