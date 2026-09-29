Trump says US will win Iran war 'very soon'
US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Monday told reporters the United States will win the Iran war "very soon" and that gas prices will come tumbling down.
US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Monday told reporters the United States will win the Iran war "very soon" and that gas prices will come tumbling down.
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