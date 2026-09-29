Saudi defense minister invites UAE vice president to visit kingdom

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 00:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 00:25 IST
Saudi defense minister invites UAE vice president to visit kingdom

Saudi ​Defense Minister ​Prince Khalid bin ‌Salman has ​invited UAE Vice President and Deputy ‌Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Saudi Arabia on ‌Tuesday, Saudi state media reported. The ‌invite by the defence minister comes as Saudi faces increasing pressure from the ⁠Iran-backed ​Houthis, ⁠who have fired salvos of missiles and ⁠drones at the kingdom.

The UAE withdrew ​from Yemen earlier this year ⁠after Saudi accused it of backing a ⁠military ​operation by Yemeni separatists that it said posed a ⁠national security threat to the kingdom.

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