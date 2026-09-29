Saudi defense minister invites UAE vice president to visit kingdom
Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman has invited UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Saudi state media reported.
The invite by the defence minister comes as Saudi faces increasing pressure from the Iran-backed Houthis, who have fired salvos of missiles and drones at the kingdom. The UAE withdrew from Yemen earlier this year after Saudi accused it of backing a military operation by Yemeni separatists that it said posed a national security threat to the kingdom.
UAE state news agency WAM said Sheikh Mansour will travel to the kingdom in a "fraternal visit" upon the extended invitation, without providing further details. Saudi Arabia has been trying to rally international support to confront the Houthis, but it was not immediately clear if that request extended to the UAE.