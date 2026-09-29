Trump says he thinks a trade deal will be made with Canada
US President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday that he thinks a trade deal with Canada will be made because Canada wants a deal.
US President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday that he thinks a trade deal with Canada will be made because Canada wants a deal.
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