Following is a summary ​of current entertainment ​news briefs.

Taylor ‌Swift makes ​VMAs history and dedicates award to Dolly Parton

Taylor Swift's ‌showgirl-inspired "The Fate of Ophelia" claimed the most prestigious trophy at MTV's annual Video Music Awards on ‌Sunday, and the singer dedicated the ‌honor to the late country music legend Dolly Parton. Swift took home three awards at this year's VMAs, ⁠bringing ​her ⁠career total to an unmatched 33. She had previously ⁠been tied with Beyonce at 30 awards apiece.

Maxhosa ​Africa brings pan-Africanism to Paris Fashion Week

Maxhosa ⁠Africa creative director Laduma Ngxokolo unveiled a collection ⁠that ​celebrated pan-Africanism on Monday, as his label became the first South African brand ⁠to stage a full runway show on the ⁠official ⁠Paris Fashion Week calendar. Ngxokolo said he wanted the show to highlight ‌South ‌Africa's diversity, beauty, and ​business successes.