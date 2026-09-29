Burnham offers Britain an 'honest conversation' on tackling problems

Andy Burnham will offer on Monday ‌an "honest ​conversation" with Britain to spell out the trade-offs in tackling some of the nation's deepest problems, such as social care and the control of utilities, in his first conference speech as prime minister.

Taking the floor of a vast conference centre ‌in the northwestern English city of Liverpool for his governing Labour Party's annual conference, Burnham will press his message that his government will end "politics as usual", instead offering Britain hope he believes has long been lost. Yet, Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade will say that underlying his belief that he can restore pride in Britain is a reckoning, one that ‌needs offering a level of honesty "politicians usually avoid".

BURNHAM SAYS SOME DECISIONS MIGHT NOT BE POPULAR "We can't carry on as we are. Politics as usual has ‌taken Britain backwards. More of the same isn't good enough and isn't going to get us where we need to be," Burnham will say, according to extracts of his speech provided by his office.

"Hope comes from honesty and from saying the things politicians usually avoid." Burnham, a former mayor who replaced Keir Starmer as prime minister in July, has come under pressure to offer more detailed plans for government, beyond his ⁠initial bid ​to hand people "breathing space" from cost-of-living pressures.

When ⁠he came to power, Burnham promised to use his premiership as a "circuit-breaker for Britain", which, like many European countries, has struggled for years with soaring prices and anaemic economic growth. But beyond some immediate measures, ⁠including capping bus fares and removing value added tax from electricity bills, his strategy to realise his bigger ambitions to tackle Britain's social care crisis, bring some utilities into public ownership and create more ​jobs has lacked detail, businesses say.

On Sunday, Burnham moved the goalposts for his pledge to do what several other prime ministers have failed to ⁠achieve, to tackle the social care system, by saying he would only present his plans at the next national election, due by mid-2029. That offered some relief to a government wanting to avoid the immediate prospect of ⁠major ​tax rises or spending cuts, although Burnham might listen to those arguing for the end of the pensions triple lock, which guarantees that the state pension rises each year by whichever is highest among inflation, wage growth or 2.5%, to fund future social care reform.

In a speech his team says will contain a raft of policies and ⁠commitments, Burnham is also expected to offer more detail on his pledge for greater public control of energy, water and housing. Saying he initially wanted to give "the usual tub-thumping conference ⁠speech", he decided instead to answer a ⁠call from those who wanted "less drift and more direction" by setting out "a more serious prospectus for Britain than people have been offered in a generation".

"I accept people will not agree with every part of it, but I believe it can turn Britain ‌around," he will say, ‌offering a route to build "a Britain where people feel the country has their back again".