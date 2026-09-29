UAE president discussed bilateral relations with Israel's Netanyahu, state news agency says

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 02:31 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 02:31 IST
UAE president discussed bilateral relations with Israel's Netanyahu, state news agency says

UAE ​President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed ‌Al Nahyan ​discussed bilateral relations during a visit on Sunday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the Gulf ‌country, the Emirati state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

The report by WAM was the first UAE confirmation of Netanyahu's visit. The Israeli prime minister's office said ‌on Monday that Netanyahu visited at the invitation of the UAE ‌president. It said the visit "focused on strengthening relations between the two countries and on regional challenges".

Three senior Israeli officials said the meeting on Sunday lasted six hours and focused on ⁠Iran. Earlier this ​year, the UAE ⁠denied that Sheikh Mohamed met with Netanyahu after the Israeli prime minister's office said ⁠in May that Netanyahu had "secretly visited" the Gulf country and met with the president.

A source ​familiar with the meeting said at the time that Netanyahu and Sheikh ⁠Mohamed met in Al-Ain, an oasis city in Abu Dhabi along the country's border ⁠with ​Oman, on March 26. Since coming under attack during the Iran war, the UAE has strengthened its relationships with the United States and Israel, ⁠with which it opened ties as a result of the 2020 Abraham Accords. ⁠The relationship with ⁠Israel gives the UAE a lever for regional influence and a unique channel to Washington.

TRENDING

1
Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls Behind

Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls ...

Global
2
Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submission for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submis...

Global
3
Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 k...

Global
4
US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security deployment ahead of visit

US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security d...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Technology, Institutions and R&D Shape Long-Term Economic Growth

When Protection Improves but Uptake Craters: A Five-Year COVID-19 Warning

Sustainability Spending Can Backfire Before It Builds Resilience

AI Won’t Make Cities Resilient on Its Own; Institutions Have to Deliver

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026