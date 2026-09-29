Celine Dion brings down the curtain on L'Oreal Paris runway show

Global ​beauty brand L'Oreal Paris staged ​a star-studded runway show ‌in the ​French capital on Monday, with pop icon Celine Dion making a guest appearance ‌to close out the evening.

The event held at the start of Paris Fashion Week featured models Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum, actors Andie ‌MacDowell and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, as well as US Olympic skier ‌Lindsey Vonn and Italian Paralympian Beatrice Vio, sashaying down a catwalk against the backdrop of a lit-up Eiffel Tower. Dion, who is in Paris for a ⁠series ​of concerts, was ⁠a L'Oreal Paris brand ambassador in 2019.

L'Oreal Paris is L'Oreal group's biggest ⁠brand, used by about 600 million consumers, according to the company, and was ​the biggest contributor to its growth in the first ⁠half of the year. That was largely thanks to new haircare products that are growing ⁠four ​times faster than the market, said Laetitia Toupet, the brand's global president, as well as make-up like its best-selling Infallible ⁠3-second setting spray.

"While we are increasingly adopting codes to elevate the brand ⁠and make ⁠it more luxurious, we always remain close to women around the world," Toupet told Reuters ahead ‌of ‌the event.