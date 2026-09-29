Syria says gas pipeline fire between AL-shola and Deir Al-zour caused by "act of sabotage"

Syria's ​state ​petroleum company ‌said a fire ​broke out on Monday ‌evening on a gas pipeline between the Al-Shola area and ‌Deir Al-Zour after an ‌explosion at a pipeline isolation valve, which it attributed to ⁠sabotage, ​state ⁠news agency SANA reported. The fire halted ⁠gas flows from the Jbeissa ​gas plant to power-generation stations, ⁠the company said.

Fire crews isolated ⁠the ​area on both sides of the blaze ⁠and were working to extinguish it ⁠as ⁠gas pressure fell.