Syria says gas pipeline fire between AL-shola and Deir Al-zour caused by "act of sabotage"

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 03:18 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 03:18 IST
Syria says gas pipeline fire between AL-shola and Deir Al-zour caused by "act of sabotage"

Syria's ​state ​petroleum company ‌said a fire ​broke out on Monday ‌evening on a gas pipeline between the Al-Shola area and ‌Deir Al-Zour after an ‌explosion at a pipeline isolation valve, which it attributed to ⁠sabotage, ​state ⁠news agency SANA reported. The fire halted ⁠gas flows from the Jbeissa ​gas plant to power-generation stations, ⁠the company said.

Fire crews isolated ⁠the ​area on both sides of the blaze ⁠and were working to extinguish it ⁠as ⁠gas pressure fell.

TRENDING

1
Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls Behind

Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls ...

Global
2
Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submission for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submis...

Global
3
Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 k...

Global
4
US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security deployment ahead of visit

US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security d...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Technology, Institutions and R&D Shape Long-Term Economic Growth

When Protection Improves but Uptake Craters: A Five-Year COVID-19 Warning

Sustainability Spending Can Backfire Before It Builds Resilience

AI Won’t Make Cities Resilient on Its Own; Institutions Have to Deliver

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026