Spanish, Portugal, Luxembourg push for 2040 renewable energy target, Spanish minister says

Spain, Portugal, ​and Luxembourg ​sent a letter ‌to the ​European Commission in which the countries asked for ‌a new EU target to expand renewable energy, said Spanish Energy Minister Sara ‌Aagesen on Tuesday, ahead of a ‌meeting of EU countries' energy ministers in Dublin. "We need clarity regarding the target we ⁠must ​set - for ⁠the year 2040 - an energy goal that is ⁠both ambitious and realistic", she told journalists.

The ​European Union has a target to ⁠increase the share of renewable energy in its ⁠overall ​energy consumption by 2030 to 42.5%, and is currently discussing whether ⁠to set a renewable energy target for 2040 ⁠or ⁠a broader "clean energy" goal which would also include nuclear power.