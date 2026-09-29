Spanish, Portugal, Luxembourg push for 2040 renewable energy target, Spanish minister says
Spain, Portugal, and Luxembourg sent a letter to the European Commission in which the countries asked for a new EU target to expand renewable energy, said Spanish Energy Minister Sara Aagesen on Tuesday, ahead of a meeting of EU countries' energy ministers in Dublin. "We need clarity regarding the target we must set - for the year 2040 - an energy goal that is both ambitious and realistic", she told journalists.
The European Union has a target to increase the share of renewable energy in its overall energy consumption by 2030 to 42.5%, and is currently discussing whether to set a renewable energy target for 2040 or a broader "clean energy" goal which would also include nuclear power.