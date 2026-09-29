EU looking at postponing methane regulation for imported fuels, energy chief says

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 13:50 IST
EU looking at postponing methane regulation for imported fuels, energy chief says

​The European ​Union's methane regulation ‌for imported ​fuels could be postponed, said EU ‌Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen on Tuesday, adding he was only looking at ‌a delay to this ‌rather than a loosening of the rules. "I have instructed my services to ⁠look ​into ⁠postponing the EU methane regulation for imported ⁠fuels," said Jorgensen, at a meeting of ​EU energy ministers in Ireland.

Governments ⁠including France have called for ⁠the ​EU's landmark law on cutting methane emissions to be ⁠paused or rolled back, citing concerns about ⁠it ⁠disrupting imported oil and gas supplies this winter.

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