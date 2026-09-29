EU looking at postponing methane regulation for imported fuels, energy chief says
The European Union's methane regulation for imported fuels could be postponed, said EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen on Tuesday, adding he was only looking at a delay to this rather than a loosening of the rules. "I have instructed my services to look into postponing the EU methane regulation for imported fuels," said Jorgensen, at a meeting of EU energy ministers in Ireland.
Governments including France have called for the EU's landmark law on cutting methane emissions to be paused or rolled back, citing concerns about it disrupting imported oil and gas supplies this winter.