EU looking at postponing methane regulation for imported fuels, energy chief says

​The European ​Union's methane regulation ‌for imported ​fuels could be postponed, said EU ‌Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen on Tuesday, adding he was only looking at ‌a delay to this ‌rather than a loosening of the rules. "I have instructed my services to ⁠look ​into ⁠postponing the EU methane regulation for imported ⁠fuels," said Jorgensen, at a meeting of ​EU energy ministers in Ireland.

Governments ⁠including France have called for ⁠the ​EU's landmark law on cutting methane emissions to be ⁠paused or rolled back, citing concerns about ⁠it ⁠disrupting imported oil and gas supplies this winter.