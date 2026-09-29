US closes Jeep fire probe after Stellantis recalls 1.08 million vehicles

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 14:11 IST
US closes Jeep fire probe after Stellantis recalls 1.08 million vehicles

​The US auto ​safety regulator said ‌on Tuesday it ​had closed its preliminary evaluation of more than 1 million ‌Stellantis Jeep vehicles following reports of underhood fires while the vehicles were parked and the ignition was off.

In ‌September 2024, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ‌opened an investigation into about 781,500 Jeep Wrangler SUVs and Gladiator trucks after receiving reports of fires in parked ⁠vehicles. Several ​of the ⁠reported fires appeared to have originated near the power steering ⁠pump, the agency said.

To address the problem, Chrysler ​recallednearly 1.08 vehicles in June, expanding beyond the original ⁠probe to cover all 2021-2025 Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators manufactured ⁠between June ​24, 2020, and December 2, 2024. NHTSA said the recall addressed the vehicles and ⁠conditions examined in the probe. The agency will continue to ⁠monitor ⁠field performance and could take additional action if warranted.

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