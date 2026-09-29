Kremlin says Estonian accusation Russia was behind arson attack on defence factory is false
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that an Estonian accusation that Russia stood behind an arson attack on a defence factory in August was false and hard to take seriously. Estonia said earlier on Tuesday it had concluded that an August fire at Estonian defence company Milrem Robotics, a supplier of unmanned ground vehicles to Ukraine, was caused by an arson attack commissioned by Russia's security services.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the Estonian assertion did not reflect reality. "Such statements are baseless, ill-considered, bear no relation whatsoever to reality, and lack any form of reasoning. Consequently, we cannot and will not take such statements seriously," Peskov said.