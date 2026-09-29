Kremlin says Estonian accusation Russia was behind arson attack on defence factory is false 

The ​Kremlin said ​on Tuesday that ‌an Estonian ​accusation that Russia stood behind ‌an arson attack on a defence factory in August was false and hard ‌to take seriously. Estonia said earlier on ‌Tuesday it had concluded that an August fire at Estonian defence company Milrem ⁠Robotics, ​a supplier ⁠of unmanned ground vehicles to Ukraine, was ⁠caused by an arson attack commissioned by ​Russia's security services.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry ⁠Peskov told reporters the Estonian assertion did ⁠not ​reflect reality. "Such statements are baseless, ill-considered, bear no relation whatsoever ⁠to reality, and lack any form of reasoning. ⁠Consequently, ⁠we cannot and will not take such statements seriously," Peskov ‌said.