Octagenarian whose eviction sparked Spain protests considering offer to return home

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 15:27 IST
Octagenarian whose eviction sparked Spain protests considering offer to return home

The 87-year-old woman whose dramatic eviction ​last week from the apartment ​she had lived in for ‌over seven ​decades triggered protests across Spain is assessing her landlord's new offer to remain in the home, her lawyer ‌said on Tuesday. Maricarmen Abascal was removed from her home on a stretcher, sparking large demonstrations across the country, with hundreds encamped at Madrid's central Sol square in ‌scenes reminiscent of the 2011 unrest over austerity measures during Spain's debt crisis.

Following social ‌outcry and intense media attention, UrbaGestion, the fund that owns her apartment, offered a preliminary agreement late on Monday that could allow Abascal to return to her home if she agrees ⁠to its ​terms, her lawyer ⁠said on Tuesday. "She should never have been forced to leave," Beatriz Duro told reporters. "I hope this ⁠case serves to provide a collective response to the housing crisis."

While welcoming the company's ​proposal, Duro criticised UrbaGestion for refusing until recently to negotiate or hold talks. She ⁠also accused local, regional and national authorities of failing to respond adequately to Spain's housing ⁠problem, particularly ​evictions that leave vulnerable people without alternative accommodation. Activists want legal reforms including a rent freeze and the automatic renewal of leases without abusive rent hikes.

Official ⁠sources said the ruling Socialists had reached an agreement with junior partners Sumar on ⁠Tuesday for ⁠new measures to curb soaring rental prices, though they face an uphill battle to pass the decree in a fragmented parliament.

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