CTA remembers Tibetan self-immolator Yungdrung on 14th anniversary of 2012 protest

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) remembered Yungdrung, a 27-year-old Tibetan who died following a self-immolation protest in Chamdo, Tibet, in 2012. In an X post, the CTA's Tibet Advocacy Section, Department of Information and International Relations, shared details of Yungdrung's case as part of its series remembering Tibetan self-immolators.

According to the post, Yungdrung was born in Karma Township in Chamdo, Tibet, and was believed to have been running a small business in Zatoe County. The CTA said that on September 29, 2012, at around 7 pm, Yungdrung set himself on fire on the main road of Zatoe County town in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, in the Tibetan region of Kham.

As stated in the post, Yungdrung, while engulfed in flames, called for freedom for Tibet and demanded the return of the Dalai Lama and the 17th Gyalwa Karmapa to Tibet. The account shared by the CTA said that onlookers attempted to extinguish the flames by throwing buckets of water on him. Security forces subsequently cordoned off the area and took Yungdrung to a local hospital. The authorities reportedly later informed Yungdrung's family that he had died while being transferred to a hospital outside the Tibetan area.

Following his death, the CTA alleged that Chinese authorities did not return Yungdrung's body to his family. It further claimed that heavy security measures and travel restrictions were imposed in the area after the incident. The CTA's remembrance comes as it continues to maintain records of Tibetan self-immolators and highlight their individual cases and the circumstances surrounding their protests.

Tibetan self-immolation protests intensified from 2009, with Tibetans setting themselves on fire to express opposition to Chinese policies and call for greater freedom and the return of the Dalai Lama. According to the Central Tibetan Administration, more than 150 Tibetans have self-immolated since 2009, with many dying from their injuries. These incidents have drawn international attention to Tibet-related human rights concerns. (ANI)