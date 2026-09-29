Putin envoy, US officials discussed Ukraine war and energy initiatives, US official says

Russian President Vladimir ‌Putin's envoy ​Kirill Dmitriev held "constructive" talks with US officials on ending the Ukraine ‌war, including possible US-Russia energy initiatives in the postwar period, a US official said on Tuesday.

The visit Monday ‌by Dmitriev, who is also head of Russia's RDIF ‌sovereign wealth fund, follows a meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week in New York, ⁠where ​Zelenskiy said ⁠they discussed a potential ceasefire on energy-related targets. Trump envoys Steve Witkoff ⁠and Jared Kushner met with Putin in Moscow earlier this ​month.

Dmitriev was in Washington "to continue constructive discussions on ⁠a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and possible US-Russia energy ⁠initiatives ​after the war ends," the US official said. Dmitriev had meetings with representatives of the US Treasury ⁠and Energy departments during his visit to Washington, sources familiar ⁠with ⁠preparations for the visit told Reuters on Tuesday.