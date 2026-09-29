French hard-left union condemns EDF CEO for meeting far-right leaders

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 21:23 IST
French hard-left union condemns EDF CEO for meeting far-right leaders

French hard-left union ​CGT on Tuesday condemned nuclear ‌utility EDF's ​CEO Bernard Fontana for meeting with far-right leaders Marine Le Pen and Sarah Knafo.

Le Pen is ‌currently leading opinion polls ahead of next year's presidential election after years spent trying to shed her party's racist image and broaden its appeal. "When representatives of far-right ‌parties... are officially received by the management of our company, this cannot ‌be considered a neutral or innocuous act," the CGT said in an open letter to Fontana.

EDF said it maintains regular dialogue with all its stakeholders, regardless of their perspectives or viewpoints. "Regarding ⁠presidential ​candidates specifically, EDF ⁠is open to meeting with any candidate who wishes to do so, irrespective of political party ⁠affiliation," a spokesperson said.

For years, French blue-chip companies largely avoided contact with Le Pen's National ​Rally (RN). But with opinion polls indicating it could win the election, some ⁠are now trying to better understand and influence its populist economic agenda. Le Pen made inroads ⁠with ​business leaders in April when she hosted an informal dinner for off-the-record discussions.

The CGT's criticism came a day after the RN's second in command, ⁠Jordan Bardella, said he had filed a defamation lawsuit against investigative website Mediapart ⁠over a report ⁠alleging he made antisemitic remarks in private messages more than a decade ago. Bardella said the story was an effort to "destabilise" campaigning ‌ahead of ‌the election.

TRENDING

1
Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls Behind

Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls ...

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks in Court

UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks i...

Global
3
Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submission for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submis...

Global
4
Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 k...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Double-Edged Network: How Global Trade Shares Risk and Spreads Contagion

AI, ESG and Trust Are Becoming Interdependent Pillars of Digital Finance

Organic Vegetable Shopping Gap: What Trust and Price Mean for Everyday Shoppers

Carbon Capture Could Cut Solar Power Waste and Battery Needs Across ASEAN

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026