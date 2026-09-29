Dior presents sheer tops and metallic trousers in spring/summer 2027 show

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 21:25 IST
Dior presents sheer tops and metallic trousers in spring/summer 2027 show

Dior creative director Jonathan Anderson ​showed metallic trousers, structured jackets and sheer ​feathered skirts in Paris on ‌Tuesday, ​one year on from his womenswear debut at the storied Parisian brand owned by luxury giant LVMH.

Front-row guests including Spanish singer ‌Rosalia and actors Anya Taylor-Joy and Jennifer Lawrence looked on as models marched along a white catwalk built over the Tuileries gardens' octagonal basin. Sheer fabrics ran through the spring/summer 2027 collection, folded ‌and pleated into structured skirts or tied up into bows with long tails that ‌cascaded off tightly-fitting tops. Shirts and dresses were also finely pleated with flouncy hems.

Anderson has been credited with injecting a contemporary edge into Dior since becoming creative director for both womenswear and menswear last year, entrusted ⁠with turning ​around the brand's performance ⁠after two years of declining sales. Metallic snakeskin-effect trousers in silver and green were paired with roomy double-breasted blazers, ⁠while some looks leaned more into the label's romantic image, like textured skirts and jackets covered in ​sheer feathered fabric, or dresses with lace panels.

Stripes and checks clashed on shirts, ⁠jackets, and trousers, while impressionist flower prints featured on a handful of dresses and skirts. Tailored jackets and coats ⁠in ​sober tones of gray, beige, black and white were punctuated by outfits in butter yellow, pastel pink and powder blue. LVMH does not report specific figures for Dior, but ⁠said in July the brand was gaining momentum.

Dior sent a box containing two wenwan nuts - ⁠Chinese walnuts used for ⁠hand-rolling - to guests with its show invitations, and in a press release after the show Anderson cited the walnuts and their natural asymmetries ‌as an ‌inspiration for the collection.

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