Manchester ​City ​have been ‌found guilty ​of all charges of serious ‌breaches of the Premier League's financial rules between the ‌2009/10 and 2017/18 seasons, ‌the league said in a statement on Tuesday. “The core decision... ⁠details ​how ⁠the club systematically broke Premier League ⁠Rules for nearly a ​decade," said Richard Masters, the ⁠chief executive of the Premier ⁠League.

"There ​are elements of the case that remain ⁠to be decided, including, importantly, ⁠what ⁠sanction must follow for these breaches."