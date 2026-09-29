Russian bomb attack kills two in Ukraine's Sumy, governor says
Russian glide bombs struck a school in the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring six, the regional governor said. Governor Oleh Hryhorov, writing on Telegram, said three children were among the injured. He said teachers and school officials had managed to evacuate 100 people into a shelter.
Nearby houses were also damaged. Sumy is a frequent target of Russian attacks. Russia's military has said it wants to establish a buffer zone in the areas of the region on the Russian border.