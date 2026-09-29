Russian bomb attack kills two in Ukraine's Sumy, governor says

Russian ​glide ​bombs struck ‌a school in ​the northern Ukrainian city ‌of Sumy on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring six, the ‌regional governor said. Governor Oleh ‌Hryhorov, writing on Telegram, said three children were among the injured. ⁠He ​said ⁠teachers and school officials had managed ⁠to evacuate 100 people into ​a shelter.

Nearby houses were ⁠also damaged. Sumy is a frequent ⁠target ​of Russian attacks. Russia's military has said it ⁠wants to establish a buffer ⁠zone ⁠in the areas of the region on the ‌Russian ‌border.