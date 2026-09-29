Soccer-Man City found guilty of all charges of financial rule breaches, Premier League confirms    

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 21:57 IST
Soccer-Man City found guilty of all charges of financial rule breaches, Premier League confirms    

Manchester City have ​been found guilty of all charges ​of serious breaches of the ‌Premier ​League's financial rules between the 2009/10 and 2017/18 seasons, the league said in a statement on Tuesday.

City were charged ‌in February 2023 with breaches of the league's financial rules spanning nine seasons following a four-year investigation. The club said in a statement it would appeal "on the basis that the opinion ‌contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact, and is unsafe".

An independent commission ‌found that City "arranged ‘sham’ contracts (which misrepresented the true agreement between the parties) with a number of its commercial partners," the league said. The league added that the commission had found City used schemes “to artificially inflate the ⁠club’s revenues, ​and reduce its costs, ⁠by more than £900 million during the affected period, to appear to comply with financial rules."

“The core decision... ⁠details how the club systematically broke Premier League Rules for nearly a decade," said Richard Masters, ​the chief executive of the Premier League. "There are elements of the case that ⁠remain to be decided, including, importantly, what sanction must follow for these breaches."

City, who deny any wrongdoing, said ⁠they ​were disappointed and surprised by the commission's opinion. "The Club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists ⁠in support of all of its positions, relating to this case," the club said.

"Manchester City ⁠FC will now ⁠pursue the appeal avenues open to it, on the basis that the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact, ‌and is ‌unsafe."

TRENDING

1
Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls Behind

Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls ...

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks in Court

UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks i...

Global
3
Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submission for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submis...

Global
4
Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 k...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Double-Edged Network: How Global Trade Shares Risk and Spreads Contagion

AI, ESG and Trust Are Becoming Interdependent Pillars of Digital Finance

Organic Vegetable Shopping Gap: What Trust and Price Mean for Everyday Shoppers

Carbon Capture Could Cut Solar Power Waste and Battery Needs Across ASEAN

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026