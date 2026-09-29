UK police say no explosive devices found in airbase probe

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 22:42 IST
UK police say no explosive devices found in airbase probe

Britain's counter-terrorism police ‌said on ​Tuesday that no improvised explosive devices had been found as part ‌of an investigation into a suspected plot targeting a British airbase used by US forces to strike Iran.

Police ‌said a quantity of petrol had been ‌recovered during searches of vehicles at the scene. They added that searches of properties in London had been carried out, and ⁠investigative scenes ​around RAF ⁠Fairford were being scaled back and were expected to close ⁠completely by Wednesday. Five men arrested on Sunday remain under ​investigation after being released on bail, with police saying ⁠the decision to release them was an investigative one.

"I understand ⁠why ​this development will have come as a surprise to many, but I'd like to reiterate ⁠that it was investigative decision, and one which is grounded ⁠in experience and ⁠careful consideration of policing powers," Laurence Taylor, head of national counter terrorism policing, ‌said.

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