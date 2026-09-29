US sanctions 10 over allegedly procuring weapons for Iran

(Adds details) WASHINGTON, Sept 29 - The ​United States has ​sanctioned 10 individuals and ‌entities including ​some based in China, Hong Kong and Pakistan,for helping Iran's ‌Ministry of Defense procure weapons and components, the US Treasury Department said Tuesday.

The sanctions are part of ‌a broader push by the Trump administration to isolate ‌Iran economically and force it to negotiate an end to the US-Iran war that began in February. “Under Operation Economic ⁠Outcast, ​Treasury ⁠will continue to target and disrupt those who provide material, technological, ⁠or financial support that allows the Iranian regime to ​sustain its terrorist enterprise,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. “Treasury ⁠will not tolerate any support to the regime and ⁠will continue ​to identify, expose, and isolate Iran’s enablers.”

Treasury said the sanctions were aimed at ⁠degrading Tehran's ability to reconstitute its weapons programs, while increasing the ⁠costs ⁠for those who supported its procurement efforts.