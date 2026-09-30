Trump says he does not know if Iran is going to 'give up yet'
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he does not know if Iran is going to "give up yet" in its war with the United States, but he cast the country as doing "very poorly."
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he does not know if Iran is going to "give up yet" in its war with the United States, but he cast the country as doing "very poorly."
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