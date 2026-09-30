UAE vice president visits Saudi Arabia in first visit since rift

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 01:42 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 01:42 IST
UAE vice president visits Saudi Arabia in first visit since rift

UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan ​visited Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and ​met with the Saudi Crown Prince ‌Mohammed ​bin Salman and the kingdom's defence minister, the first visit by a senior UAE official to the kingdom since a deep rift ‌emerged between the two Gulf powers last year. The visit, following an invitation by Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, occurred as Riyadh faces increasing pressure from the Iran-backed Houthis, who have for ‌weeks fired salvos of missiles and drones at the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has been trying ‌to rally international support to confront the Houthis, but it was not immediately clear if that request extended to the UAE. The United Arab Emirates was once Saudi Arabia’s main regional partner in the war against the Houthis.

Sheikh Mansour ⁠and ​Prince Khalid discussed topics ⁠of mutual interest and ways to enhance cooperation and coordination between the two countries, according to a post by ⁠the Saudi defence ministry on X. Sheikh Mansour, in a separate meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ​on Tuesday, reviewed the "fraternal relations" between the two countries and developments in the region, the Saudi ⁠state news agency reported.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia's years-long disagreements over everything from geopolitics to oil policy came ⁠out ​into the open in December when an advance by a UAE-backed southern Yemeni separatist group brought it close to Saudi borders. Saudi Arabia condemned the UAE’s involvement and carried out an airstrike ⁠on a UAE-linked weapons shipment at the port of Mukalla in Yemen.

The UAE then announced ⁠it had withdrawn all ⁠its forces from Yemen but tensions have remained. Yemen has been caught in a 12-year-long civil war since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa, prompting ‌a Saudi-led ‌military intervention.

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