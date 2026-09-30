US says two Indian nationals indicted in counterfeit Ozempic smuggling scheme

Two Indian ​nationals have been indicted ‌by a ​US federal grand jury for allegedly smuggling and selling counterfeit Ozempic, the weight-loss drug, ‌the Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

One of the defendants, Swapnadip Roy, pleaded not guilty after being extradited from Italy while the other, ‌Vicky Ramancha, remains at large, the department said. Between July 2023 ‌and April 2024, Roy and Ramancha allegedly obtained counterfeit Ozempic in China and sold it to US distributors at discounted prices, it said.

A legal representative for ⁠Roy ​did not ⁠immediately respond to a request for comment. One for Ramancha was not immediately available. The counterfeit ⁠medication included packaging, inserts and labels allegedly meant to convince purchasers that ​they were receiving authentic Ozempic, the popular weight-loss drug that can ⁠cost hundreds of dollars per month for patients.

"The scheme continued even after ⁠the ​FDA seized some of the counterfeit Ozempic in December 2023 and issued a public warning regarding the products," the Justice ⁠Department said. Roy and Ramancha were charged with smuggling and selling counterfeit drugs, ⁠conspiracy to ⁠commit smuggling and to defraud the United States. They face up to 71 years in prison if convicted.