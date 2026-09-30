EU official says he is pushing for reforms to tackle excess industrial capacity in G20, WTO frameworks
The European Union's trade chief said on Tuesday he welcomed the Trump administration's focus on combating excess industrial capacity at a Group of 20 trade ministers meeting this week and was pushing for similar reforms in the body and at the World Trade Organization.
Maros Sefcovic, the European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, told a roundtable of business executives in Milwaukee that the EU was also working towards deeper cooperation with the US and other allies on critical minerals to avoid "weaponization" of the materials and to secure global supply chains.