EU official says he is pushing for reforms to tackle excess industrial capacity in G20, WTO frameworks

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 04:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 04:56 IST
EU official says he is pushing for reforms to tackle excess industrial capacity in G20, WTO frameworks

​The European ​Union's trade ‌chief said ​on Tuesday he welcomed the ‌Trump administration's focus on combating excess industrial capacity at a Group of ‌20 trade ministers meeting ‌this week and was pushing for similar reforms in the body ⁠and ​at ⁠the World Trade Organization.

Maros Sefcovic, the European ⁠Commissioner for Trade and Economic ​Security, told a roundtable of ⁠business executives in Milwaukee that the ⁠EU ​was also working towards deeper cooperation with the US ⁠and other allies on critical ⁠minerals ⁠to avoid "weaponization" of the materials and to secure ‌global supply ‌chains.

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