​The European ​Union's trade ‌chief said ​on Tuesday he welcomed the ‌Trump administration's focus on combating excess industrial capacity at a Group of ‌20 trade ministers meeting ‌this week and was pushing for similar reforms in the body ⁠and ​at ⁠the World Trade Organization.

Maros Sefcovic, the European ⁠Commissioner for Trade and Economic ​Security, told a roundtable of ⁠business executives in Milwaukee that the ⁠EU ​was also working towards deeper cooperation with the US ⁠and other allies on critical ⁠minerals ⁠to avoid "weaponization" of the materials and to secure ‌global supply ‌chains.