Polish airports in Lublin and Rzeszow resume flights

Air ‌operations at airports in Lublin and Rzeszow have resumed after temporary closures due ‌to military aviation operations, Poland's Air ‌Traffic Authority said on Wednesday.

"Airports in Lublin and Rzeszow have resumed flight operations," the agency ⁠said ​in ⁠an X post. Military aviation was operating in ⁠Polish airspace due to Russian strikes on ​Ukraine using "airborne assault means", the Polish ⁠army said in a statement earlier.

The army ⁠also ​said it had readied its ground-based air defence systems and ⁠radar reconnaissance as a defensive measure aimed ⁠at ⁠securing its airspace.