Germany says order to store more gas is signal to companies

Germany's ​economy ‌minister has instructed ​state-owned SEFE to increase ‌natural gas storage due to ongoing geopolitical risks, her ‌spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday. "The steps ‌to be taken by SEFE are also intended ⁠to ​send ⁠a clear signal to other ⁠companies," the spokesperson added ​in an emailed statement.

The extra ⁠volumes will be procured ⁠through ​additional supplies so as not to interfere ⁠with injections by other market participants, ⁠she ⁠said.