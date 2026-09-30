Germany says order to store more gas is signal to companies
Germany's economy minister has instructed state-owned SEFE to increase natural gas storage due to ongoing geopolitical risks, her spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday. "The steps to be taken by SEFE are also intended to send a clear signal to other companies," the spokesperson added in an emailed statement.
The extra volumes will be procured through additional supplies so as not to interfere with injections by other market participants, she said.