France, Britain in talks to end 'one in, out out' migrant deal
France and Britain are in talks to end their "one in, one out" migration deal, a French interior ministry source said on Wednesday. "We are discussing the terms of withdrawal from the agreement with the British," the source said.
Under the agreement, announced last year in a bid to reduce small-boat crossings of the English Channel dividing the two neighbours, Britain deported undocumented people arriving in small boats to France, in exchange for accepting an equal number of legitimate asylum seekers with British family connections.