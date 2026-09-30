France, Britain in talks to end 'one in, out out' migrant deal

​France and ​Britain are ‌in talks to ​end their "one in, one ‌out" migration deal, a French interior ministry source said on Wednesday. "We ‌are discussing the terms of ‌withdrawal from the agreement with the British," the source said.

Under the ⁠agreement, ​announced ⁠last year in a bid to ⁠reduce small-boat crossings of the English ​Channel dividing the two neighbours, ⁠Britain deported undocumented people arriving in small ⁠boats ​to France, in exchange for accepting an ⁠equal number of legitimate asylum seekers with ⁠British ⁠family connections.