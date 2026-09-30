US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St futures extend gains after economic data

US stock index ​futures moved higher on ​Wednesday as a ‌cooler-than-anticipated inflation ​reading lifted hopes that the Federal Reserve might not ‌raise interest rates as soon as next month. A Commerce Department report showed the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price index ‌rose 0.3% in August, compared with a 0.4% ‌increase expected by economists polled by Reuters. Annually, it stood at 3.4% against estimates of 3.7%.

The core reading, which ⁠excludes ​volatile components ⁠like food and energy, rose 0.2% on a month-on-month basis ⁠versus an estimated 0.3% rise. Annually, it stood at ​3% against estimates of 3.3%. Separately, a final reading ⁠of second-quarter GDP showed the US economy grew 2.2%, compared ⁠with ​estimates of 1.5% growth.

At 08:31 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 233 points, or 0.45%, ⁠S&P 500 E-minis were up 35 points, or 0.45% ⁠and Nasdaq ⁠100 E-minis were up 145.25 points, or 0.47%.