China extends two trade barrier probes into US till December 27

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 18:18 IST
China extends two trade barrier probes into US till December 27

China's commerce ​ministry has decided to ​extend two ‌probes into ​US trade practices it launched in March by three months ‌until December 27, according to ministry statements.

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