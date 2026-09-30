China extends two trade barrier probes into US till December 27
China's commerce ministry has decided to extend two probes into US trade practices it launched in March by three months until December 27, according to ministry statements.
China's commerce ministry has decided to extend two probes into US trade practices it launched in March by three months until December 27, according to ministry statements.
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