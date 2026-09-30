Athletics-2027 London Marathon dates decided by game of rock-paper-scissors    

​The schedule for next ​year's two-day London ‌Marathon was ​decided by a game of rock-paper-scissors involving the marathon world record holder and ‌2026 men's champion Sabastian Sawe, organisers said on Wednesday.

Kenyan Sawe, who became the first man to run a sub-two hour marathon in ‌a record-eligible race as he finished the 2026 London ‌race in one hour 59 minutes and 30 seconds, lost out to fellow champion and women's wheelchair record-holder Catherine Debrunner. That ensured the traditional Sunday ⁠was ​reserved for the ⁠women's elite and wheelchair races. The men's races will be held the ⁠day before, on April 24.

"Sabastian and Catherine's rock-paper-scissors battle was an ​entertaining way to decide which day would host each elite ⁠race," the event's CEO Hugh Brasher said. The London Marathon, which is traditionally ⁠a ​one-day event, will be held across two days in a special one-off edition in 2027.

"Splitting the elite races will ⁠allow us to shine an even brighter spotlight on the extraordinary ⁠athletes taking ⁠part," Brasher added. A record 1.33 million people have entered the public ballot for the race.