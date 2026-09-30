Soccer-Tunisia cancel Mali friendly due to injuries, ranking concerns, source says

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 21:28 IST
Soccer-Tunisia cancel Mali friendly due to injuries, ranking concerns, source says

Tunisia have cancelled ​next week's friendly against ​Mali amid injury concerns and ‌fears ​over the potential impact of the result on their FIFA ranking, a source close to ‌the national team told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Tunisian Football Federation announced that the October 3 match in Rades would not go ahead, saying the decision ‌had been taken following consultations with the team's coaching staff and ‌in agreement with the Malian Football Federation. A source with knowledge of the situation said a shortage of available players due to injury was a key factor behind ⁠the ​decision, along with ⁠concerns about risking a result that could affect Tunisia's position in the FIFA rankings.

Tunisia ⁠are 61st in the rankings and are looking to rebuild momentum after a ​disappointing start to their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign. Tunisia ⁠opened Group H with a 1-1 draw against Uganda before being held 2-2 by ⁠Botswana ​on Monday, leaving them with two points from two matches.

Uganda top the Group With four points, while Botswana are second on two ⁠points, ahead of Tunisia on goal difference. Libya are bottom of the ⁠group with ⁠one point. With co-hosts Uganda assured of a place at the 2027 finals, only the group winners will qualify.

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