Soccer-Swiss Football Association withdraws support for Infantino  

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 22:06 IST
Soccer-Swiss Football Association withdraws support for Infantino  

The Swiss Football Association (SFV) has ​withdrawn its support for Gianni ​Infantino's bid for another term ‌as ​FIFA president, the organisation said on Wednesday.

The executive committee reversed its support for the Swiss soccer administrator in ‌a meeting on September 25 after endorsing his candidacy in June. "The decision follows a comprehensive reassessment of developments over the past few months," the SFV said in a ‌statement.

"From the SFV's perspective, various incidents raise fundamental questions regarding leadership, governance, ‌transparency and decision-making processes within FIFA," it added. Infantino, who is seeking re-election in March, has faced growing opposition since his bid in July to sell a stake in FIFA tournaments, including the ⁠World ​Cup, which he ⁠was forced to abandon.

The withdrawal is the latest blow to Infantino, with football associations in England, ⁠Wales, France, Serbia and other European countries having already pulled their endorsements ahead of the ​election. UEFA has pledged to present a rival candidate before the November ⁠deadline. The 56-year-old Infantino, who has been FIFA president since 2016, has faced calls for his resignation ⁠amid ​widespread pleas for reform in global soccer's governing body.

Infantino wrote this month in a letter to member associations that he was open to talks over ⁠reform, but the SFV said key questions regarding FIFA's responsibilities and decision-making process had ⁠been left unanswered. "As ⁠these have not been convincingly clarified, we cannot justify continuing to support Gianni Infantino’s candidacy,” the SFV added.

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