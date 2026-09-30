Steel forum calls for more tariffs, avoiding subsidies to loss-making plants
Members of an OECD forum on steel excess capacity agreed on Wednesday to take stronger steps to combat imports from countries such as China and to refrain from subsidies that encourage the construction of loss-making steel plants.
The Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity said in a statement that its membership of 28 Western market-oriented economies, agreed at a ministerial meeting on a framework that calls for imposing, where appropriate, additional tariffs on steel from countries that are major sources of excess steel capacity. China, India, Vietnam and Indonesia are not members of the forum.