Portugal parliament backs swifter evictions, end of rent caps
Portugal's parliament approved on Wednesday, in the first reading, a contentious rental market overhaul aimed to speed up evictions and end rent controls on new leases in what the centre-right government hopes will encourage landlords to put more homes on the market. The reform, criticised by tenants' associations as "savagery", sharply contrasts with developments in neighbouring Spain where the leftist government on Tuesday decreed a ban on evictions of vulnerable tenants until 2030, along with other measures, amid protests against evictions and rising rents.
The general outline of the reform was approved thanks to the abstention of the far-right party Chega, which had also expressed its objections during the debate, while all of the left-wing parties voted against.