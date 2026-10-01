South Korea unveils major energy investment plans in US

​South ​Korea officially ‌unveiled comprehensive implementation ​plans on Thursday for three ‌major energy initiatives in the US, advancing a $350 billion strategic investment ‌package designed to secure ‌critical exemptions from punishing US import tariffs. The two will launch a $22.3 ⁠billion ​gas-fired ⁠power project in Encinal, Texas, to directly ⁠power artificial intelligence data centers, ​with initial commercial operations slated ⁠for 2029, according to the South ⁠Korean ​government.

US President Donald Trump also announced the ⁠plan in a briefing at the ⁠White ⁠House on Wednesday.