South Korea says US indicated tariffs would stay at 15% level, Yonhap reports
South Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said on Thursday the US had indicated tariffs on South Korea would be maintained at the 15% level and would not exceed that threshold through actions taken under Section 301 of US trade law, Yonhap News Agency reported.
Kim said the tariff provision was not explicitly included in the two sides' investment agreement but the US had conveyed its position on maintaining the rate at around 15%.