South Korea says US indicated tariffs would stay at 15% level, Yonhap reports

South ​Korea's ‌Industry Minister Kim ​Jung-kwan said on Thursday ‌the US had indicated tariffs on South Korea would ‌be maintained at the ‌15% level and would not exceed that threshold through ⁠actions ​taken ⁠under Section 301 of US ⁠trade law, Yonhap News ​Agency reported.

Kim said the ⁠tariff provision was not ⁠explicitly ​included in the two sides' investment agreement ⁠but the US had conveyed ⁠its position ⁠on maintaining the rate at ‌around ‌15%.