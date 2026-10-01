Trump says he discussed release of political prisoners with Xi
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he discussed the release of political prisoners with Chinese President Xi Jinping when the two leaders met last week. DETAILS AND QUOTES:
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he discussed the release of political prisoners with Chinese President Xi Jinping when the two leaders met last week. DETAILS AND QUOTES:
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